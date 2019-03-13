India’s air defence on high alert after two Pak fighters go supersonic near LoC: Reports

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Mar 13: India's air defence system has been put on high alert after radars detected two Pakistani Air Force jets go supersonic near the Line of Control (LoC). The jets, however, remained within Pakistani controlled territory. This development took place near Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Sector, said reports while quoting government sources.

The residents of the nearby areas also heard loud noises last night which now being attributed to sonic boom, a phenomenon associated with the shock waves created whenever an object travelling through the air travels faster than the speed of sound. Sonic booms due to large supersonic aircraft can be particularly loud and startling, tend to awaken people, and may cause minor damage to some structures. They led to prohibition of routine supersonic flight over land.

Also Read | How IAF shot down Pakistan's F-16 in an aerial dogfight

All Indian air defences and radar systems are on high alert, news agency ANI reported while quoting government sources.

A day after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes on the terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, Pakistan Air Force's F-16 fighter entered the Indian airspace, but was shot down by an IAF's MiG 21 Bison.

In an aerial dogfight over the skies of Nowshera in Rajouri district of the Jammu province, India shot down a US made F-16 fighter of the Pakistan Air Force on February 27.

Pakistan wanted to target a military installation in the Nangi Tekri area and the Naria area. The Pakistani fighters, however, missed the target.