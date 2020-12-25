YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's 1st tiger reserve hot air balloon safari in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    Umaria, Dec 25: India's first hot air balloon wildlife safari in a tiger reserve was launched on Friday in the world famous Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

    Madhya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah said the activity will be restricted to the buffer area and people can watch tigers, leopards, Indian sloth bear and other wild animals from a height.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "One more adventure has been added for tourists coming to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve with the launch of the hot air balloon wildlife safari. It is the first in any tiger reserve in the country. Now like Africa''s forests, tourists in India will also enjoy hot air balloon wildlife safari", Shah told reporters after inaugurating the new service by taking a ride.

    He said the state was planning to introduce this service in Pench, Kanha and Panna tiger reserves as well.

    The service is being operated by Jaipur-based Sky Waltz and company official Jai Thakur said it was hoping for a good response from tourists.

    More TIGER News

    Read more about:

    tiger madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X