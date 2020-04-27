  • search
    Indians stranded abroad set to return home after May 3: Centre tells states to keep facilities ready

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Special flights would soon fly back Indians stranded abroad. The Centre has started making preparations to run several special flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad.

    Last week,Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of discussions with top officials on this issue. Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba informed the states to start making arrangements to earmark hospitals, and quarantine zones for Indian nationals stuck abroad. The government will make arrangements to bring back those Indians stuck abroad after the national lockdown ends.

    Officials tell OneIndia that the Ministry of External Affairs is already making an assessment of people who want to return to India. The ministry not just assessing the people stranded abroad, but also those who want to come back too.

    The number in the case of Kerala would be the highest as there are 1,00,000 experts wanting to come back. The other states which have a high number of expats abroad are Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

    The official cited above said that the Indians abroad would be brought to the International Airport closest to their state. The travel requirements would be kept at a minimum. Those who arrive will be taken straight to the quarantine centres, where they would have to spend a minimum of 14 days. The states have been asked to ensure that the facilities are ready for these persons.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
