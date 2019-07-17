  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indians received 67-72% of total US H1-B visas in last 5 years: Foreign Ministry

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

    The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far.

    "The Indian government has closely consulted all stakeholders and engaged with the US administration and the Congress on issues related to the movement of Indian professionals, including those pertaining to the H-1B programme," he said.

    "Most recently, issues of H-1B visa were raised during the visit of the US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, to India on June 26, 2019. In our engagements, we have emphasised that this has been a mutually-beneficial partnership which should be nurtured," he added.

    He gave out statistics according to which Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years.

    According to the data, 125,528 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2018 while 129,097 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2017.

    In 2016, 126,692 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa while in 2015, as many as 119,952 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa.

    "H-1B visa has played an important role in facilitating the movement of talented Indian professionals. The US Government has adopted certain administrative measures with respect to the H-1B visa programme that have introduced greater scrutiny of H-1B applications and increased documentation requirements," he said.

    More UNITED STATES News

    Read more about:

    united states h1b visa

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue