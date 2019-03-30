Indians looking for extramarital affairs are happy with Supreme Court: survey

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New Delhi, March 30: Many Indians are thanking the country's Supreme Court nowadays from the core of their hearts. In fact, a recent survey has said that the apex court's striking down two colonial-era rules -- Section 377 and 497 of the Indian Penal Code -- has pleased a lot of people (nearly 70 per cent) and they feel these changes "will liberate people from their marriage burden and help in having love affairs out of wedlock", Quartz said in a report recently.

The survey was carried out across India on Valentine's Day by Gleeden, an extramarital dating site that has five lakh users in India. Therein, married individuals look for affairs partners.

According to the Quartz report, a third of the respondents of the survey who said the changes would be liberating were women.

Gleeden reported that in the past six months, there has been a 45 per cent hike in same-sex encounters among the site's subscribers. According to a press release by Gleeden, this fact proves that once Section 377 was decriminalised, people were freer to express their sexual preference and to pursue homosexual or bisexual encounters outside their marriages.