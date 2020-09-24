Indian are allowed to travel to these 14 destinations across the world amid COVID-19

India

New Delhi, Sep 24: The civil aviation ministry has entered into air bubbles with as many as 14 countries where Indians are allowed to fly. However, talks are underway with several other countries to facilitate two-way international travel. But there are some countries where Indians are not allowed to fly at this moment, implying that no air bubble can be set up with these countries as of now.

What are air bubbles?

Air bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries that are aimed at restarting commercial passenger service at a time when regular international flights across the world are suspended. It can be seen that International flights were suspended in March as all countries imposed lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, repatriation flights resumed in May, but these flights are different from air bubble flights as these flights cannot carry passengers both ways.

Where Indians cannot fly to and why?

As the countries are opening international travel in phase manner, the governments are in the process of identifying high-risk and safe countries. It can be seen that The European Union didn't identify India as a safe country. However, India has air bubble with Germany and France.

a. South Africa: According to reports, South Africa will resume international travels from October 1. It is likely that the government will not allow Indians to travel to the country.

b. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has barred all flights to and from India in its effort to check the COVID-19 situation there.

c. Hong Kong: Hong Kong has placed a bar on Air India flights blaming Indian travellers for an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong. This bar will be lifted soon.

Destinations where Indians are allowed to fly

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, the US are the 14 countries where Indians can fly.