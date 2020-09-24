YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian are allowed to travel to these 14 destinations across the world amid COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: The civil aviation ministry has entered into air bubbles with as many as 14 countries where Indians are allowed to fly. However, talks are underway with several other countries to facilitate two-way international travel. But there are some countries where Indians are not allowed to fly at this moment, implying that no air bubble can be set up with these countries as of now.

    plane

    What are air bubbles?

    Air bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries that are aimed at restarting commercial passenger service at a time when regular international flights across the world are suspended. It can be seen that International flights were suspended in March as all countries imposed lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

    Fit India Movement: PM Modi to interact with Kohli, Milind Soman among others

    Meanwhile, repatriation flights resumed in May, but these flights are different from air bubble flights as these flights cannot carry passengers both ways.

    Where Indians cannot fly to and why?

    As the countries are opening international travel in phase manner, the governments are in the process of identifying high-risk and safe countries. It can be seen that The European Union didn't identify India as a safe country. However, India has air bubble with Germany and France.

    COVID-19 vaccine: J & J begins Phase-3 trials

    a. South Africa: According to reports, South Africa will resume international travels from October 1. It is likely that the government will not allow Indians to travel to the country.

    b. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has barred all flights to and from India in its effort to check the COVID-19 situation there.

    c. Hong Kong: Hong Kong has placed a bar on Air India flights blaming Indian travellers for an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong. This bar will be lifted soon.

    Destinations where Indians are allowed to fly

    Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, the US are the 14 countries where Indians can fly.

    More GUIDELINES News

    Read more about:

    guidelines coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X