Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese, Italian: Nepal PM

New Delhi, May 20: Amid worsening ties with Nepal, Prime Minister KP Oli on Wednesday attacked India for the spread of coronavirus in his country, saying the virus was "more acute" in people who came from India compared to those who entered Nepal from Italy and China.

Addressing his Parliament, Oli said, "Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing."

"It has become very difficult to contain COVID-19 due to the flow of people from outside. Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now. More are getting infected," he added.

Border row with India worsens as Nepal approves new map with Lipulekh

Oli also said Nepal would "bring back at any cost" the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh area, which is part of Indian territory.

The Nepal cabinet on Monday approved a fresh political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory, perhaps for the first time in several years that India's historically connected neighbour and friend has taken such a severe confrontational stand even as the issue has remained simmering for a while.

The move came 10 days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a link road on the Kailash Mansarovar route in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, leading to Lipulekh.