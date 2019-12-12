Indian Union Muslim league filed Writ petition in SC against CAB, Kapil Sibal to represent them

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will file a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Supreme Court on Thursday. Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) On Wednesday after long heated debates. The decision came after the Upper House rejected the motion to send the Bill to a select committee. On Monday, Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will represent the IUML in the apex court. IUML in its petition pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship Amendment Bill as illegal and void. The Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it.

The IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer said to news agency ANI that like other opposition parties, they will oppose this bill inside and outside of Parliament and through the judicial process.

They also believe the Bill to be 'unconstitutional' and in three ways they will oppose it.

Basheer said, firstly, the CAB violates Article 14 of the Constitution that says equality before the law. Secondly, the Bill also violates the aspects of Article 15 of the Constitution that prohibits all kinds of discrimination based on religion, caste, creed, sex or place of birth. Third, the Bill violates Secularism that is considered to be the soul of the Constitution.

Hence, the IUML will move to the Supreme Court and file a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, especially to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from these three countries to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also Member of Parliament Hyderabad has vociferously protested the Bill tabled by the ruling in the Lok Sabha and ripped a copy of the Bill.