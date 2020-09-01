Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso: Chinese Embassy

New Delhi, Sep 01: Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday released statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso."

It further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts.

India-China facing problems as boundary is not demarcated: Wang Yi

He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India.

His remarks came hours after the Indian Army said it has thwarted a provocative Chinese army movement in eastern Ladakh to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake. It is also the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

"China-India relations have recently attracted the attention of all parties," Wang said.

"The boundary between China and India has not yet been demarcated, so there will always be problems of this kind. We are ready to manage all kinds of issues through dialogue with the Indian side", he said.

At the same time, these issues should be placed in their proper place in bilateral relations, he said, adding that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met many times and reached many important consensus.

An Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance report that alerted India about a China move in

"For example, instead of "the dragon and the elephant compete with each other", "the dragon and the elephant dance together", "1 plus 1 is not 2, but 11" and so on. These are all philosophical views," he said.

"For example, the leaders of the two countries agreed that bilateral cooperation outweighs differences and common interests outweigh conflicts.

"Differences should be managed and controlled, and in particular, differences should not escalate into conflicts. I think that various departments of the two countries should implement these important consensuses," Wang said.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.

The foreign minister said China has a long history and more neighbours than any other country in the world.

Both China and India are great eastern countries with long civilisations, he said adding that the two countries live close to each other and are highly complementary to each other.