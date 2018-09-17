  • search

Indian tourism is open for all irrespective of their sexual orientation: Alphons

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: India does not discriminate against tourists based on their sexual orientation and everyone is welcome to come to the country, Tourism Minister K J Alphons said on Monday (Sep 17).

    The minister was responding to a question about the government's view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community.

    File photo
    File photo

    "Our tourism is for all. We do not discriminate against sexual preferences of anyone. Everybody is welcome here, absolutely everyone. We believe in tourism for all," Alphons told newspersons at the launch of the India Tourism Mart.

    The minister, however, had initially refused to answer the question, terming it as "irrelevant". Later, he addressed it. On September 6, the Supreme Court ruled that gay sex between consenting adults is not a crime saying sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it. Thailand held the very first LGBT+ Travel Symposium in June to promote the country as a safe and inclusive destination for same-sex couples.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    indian tourists tourism sexuality india

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue