Indian surgeon to perform liver transplants in Karachi, train Pakistan doctors

Dr Subhash Gupta, a renowned Indian surgeon, is all set to travel to Karachi along with his team to perform liver transplants and train doctors there, said Pakistan media reports on Monday.

The transplant class will be conducted at the Ojha Campus of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

Liver transplant is a surgical procedure that replaces a patient's diseased liver with a whole or partial healthy liver from another person.

Dr Gupta, a Delhi-based surgeon, is currently the chairman of the Liver and Biliary Sciences department at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

However, this is not the 1st time that Dr Gupta will be visiting the neighbouring country. He has also made a visit in 2017 to perform liver transplant surgeries.

