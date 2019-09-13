Indian student's helicopter 'Pawan Putra' from waste gaining appreciation worldwide

Jaipur, Sep 13: A student from Jhoonpdi village of Rajasthan earned fame after he made a helicopter from waste materials. Chetram Gurjar showcased his invention to the villagers. He assured that his 'helicopter' named Pawan Putra (Son of the Wind) is ready to fly at the height of up to 6-meters (20 feet) when he receives government approval.

A video that went viral on the social media shows Chetram seated inside his self-made helicopter, 'Pawan Putra'. Along with this, he has also made parts of two motorcycles with waste materials.

Such innovative invention by the Rajasthan based student is gaining a lot of appreciation online. The video was put up by a Russian International TV Network, RT on their Youtube and Twitter handle.

Indian student makes ‘helicopter‘ from waste pic.twitter.com/Prv2lL1M0M — RT (@RT_com) September 13, 2019

Chetram's helicopter is decorated and coloured with the tri-colour, bright saffron, white and green. The helicopter has social and national slogans like 'Mera Bharat Mahan', 'Jai Javan, Jai Kisan' and 'Jal hi Jeevan Hai' written over it.

A lot of efforts throughout India and the world are being made to recycle waste. Chetram has shown the world that if one has the determination and the required skills then nothing is impossible to create.