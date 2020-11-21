YouTube
    Indian soldier martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    New Delhi, Nov 21: A soldier of the Indian Army was martyred after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in the Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries, the Army said in a statement.

    India summons Pakistan diplomat over 'unprovoked' ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir

    Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the Army also said. Hav Patil hauls from the Nigave Village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
    X