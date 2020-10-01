Indian soldier martyred after Pak resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 01: A Lance Naik of the Indian Army has been martyred after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control.

    Lance Naik Karnal Singh

    The Pakistan army on September 30 resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector, district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

    With 3,186 cease-fire violations by Pak this year, India faces a two front challenge

    The Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.

    Lance Naik Karnal Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

    Lance Naik Karnail Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the Army said.

    Read more about:

    indian soldiers ceasefire violation

    Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 10:12 [IST]
