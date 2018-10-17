Indian soldier arrested at Meerut allegedly leaked info regarding Western Command

New Delhi, Oct 17: A soldier has been arrested on charges of espionage at Meerut. The soldier of the Indian Army's Signal Regiment was arrested on charges of espionage.

He is currently be questioned by the police for further information. The arrest comes just days after Nishant Agrawal an engineer at the BrahMos was arrested on charges of passing on crucial information allegedly to the ISI.

Kanchan Singh a resident of Uttarakhand was under the radar of the Intelligence Bureau for the past three months. He has served in the Army for the past 10 years.

Sources say it was during the probe into the BrahMos case that led them up to Singh.

The investigators are questioning the soldier about the possible leak of information to a foreign spy agency. The agencies suspect that he had shared information relating to the Western Command with the ISI.

The agencies are also ascertaining if more persons were involved in this racket. The decision to arrest the soldier was taken after it was found that some sensitive information had been leaked.

Sources also said that during the course of the probe into the BrahMos case, several names had cropped up. Raids were conducted in several places in Uttar Pradesh and two persons were questioned in Agra and Kanpur.

The Indian Army Corps of Signals is a corp and an arm of the Indian Army which handles its military communications. The corps work closely with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop command and control software.

In the Agrawal case, the police had found that he had been in touch with Pakistani agents through Facebook. It was found that he had leaked technical information.

The police had said that despite him undertaking such sensitive work, his approach on the Internet was casual. Agrawal during his interrogation is said to confessed to downloading sensitive information relating to the supersonic missile from a senior's computer.