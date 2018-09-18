Indian skydiver Shital Mahajan jumps from 13,000 feet to wish Modi on his birthday

Who is Shital Mahajan?

Shital Mahajan, a Pune based adventurist holds six world records and 17 national records in skydiving. She is also the youngest women to have jumped from both South and North Poles in temperatures like minus 38 degree celsius. And the first woman to do this without trials. Shital has also been awarded Shiv Chatrapati Maharashtra State Sports Special Award 2004 - 2005 by the then CM Vilasrao Deshmukh and Tensing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2006 by the then president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Shital Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner

Shital is married to a Finland-based sofware engineer Vaibhav Rane and has twin sons Vaishnav and Vrushabh. In August 2007, Government of Maharashtra invited Shital to perform at the opening ceremony of Youth Common Wealth games that took place in October 2008 in Pune at Balewadi stadium. In 2008, Shital went to Skydive Arizona in US for four months of basic and intermediate training. In this training, Shital achieved United States Parachute Association's Skydiving Licenses A, B, C. The government of India awarded her with the fourth highest civilian honour of Padma Shri in March 2011 by the then president Pratibha Patil.

Shital Mahajan recorded a special video message wishing Modi on his 68th Birthday

Shital Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner took the leap in Chicago, USA. She also posted a video of the act on her Facebook page writing, "Wishing Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji on his 68th Birthday From 13000ft blue skies...with fellow Indian Skydiver Sudeep Kodavati taking videos."

Shital Mahajan attempts to meet PM Modi go in vain

Shital, a Padma Shri award winner said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain. I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a message on the internet.