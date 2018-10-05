  • search

Indian rupee hits record low of 74.22 against US dollar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 5: Rupee crossed 74 against US Dollar on Friday; now rupee stands at 74.10 per US dollar. Rupee slipped to a record low 74.22 per dollar, down 64 paise from previous close 72.58 per dollar. It opened marginally lower in the early trade.

    Indian rupee hits record low of 74.22 against US dollar
    Indian rupee hits record low of 74.22 against US dollar

    SC Garg, Secretary, DEA, said, "Government welcomes MPC(monetary policy committee) statement & decision to keep rates unchanged. Government's assessment of inflation is in line with the MPC's assessment. We believe growth should turn out to be higher than that projected by MPC." 

    Also Read: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50%

    At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the rupee opened higher at 73.56 a dollar against its previous record low closing of 73.58 on Thursday, but failed to sustain the initial strength and fell back to breach the 74 mark.

    Read more about:

    rupee us dollar

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue