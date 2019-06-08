  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Railways to offer head and foot massage in 39 trains

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains.

    This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.

    "This is the first time in history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways will earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers," official said.

    "This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

    The service will be available for Rs 100 each for foot massage and head massage.

    This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

    PTI

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 21:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue