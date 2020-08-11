YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Railways suspends all regular passenger train services indefinitely

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: The Railways has stated that all regular passenger train services will remain suspended till further notice, but 230 special trains will continue to be in service.

    This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that as decided and informed earlier as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice," a statement from the Railways said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    It may be noted that 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run, it said.

    The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis and additional special trains may be run based on the requirement, the national carrier said.

    However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before the lockdown will remain suspended for the time being, it said.

    India not in favour of sitting and crying over corona crisis, will turn it into opportunity: PM

    All special trains 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 will continue.

    The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

    Earlier, the national transporter had suspended all services till August 12.

    With the suspension of passenger trains indefinitely, Indian Railways has estimated a loss of around Rs 40,000 crore in its passenger business for this fiscal.

    The extension of the suspension comes at a time when active Covid-19 cases in India stand at 639,929, while 15,83,489 people have recovered, according to the Union Health Ministry. On Tuesday, a single day spike of 53,601 Covid-19 cases pushed India's virus caseload to 22,68,675 with the death toll climbing to 45,257.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 22:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue