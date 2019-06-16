Indian Railways passengers, cheer! Rani Chennamma Express is all set for a swanky upgrade!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 16: The Rani Chennamma Express, which runs between Kolhapur and Bengaluru via Hubballi, will have a smarter and prettier appearance in future. The makeover is getting done at century-old Carriage Repair Workshop in Hubballi itself.

The train that runs daily between Bengaluru and Kolhapur is the only one in the Bengaluru Railway Division selected under the Centre's upgradation scheme of trains.

The 'Rani Chennamma' was nominated for the upgradation by officials in Bengaluru.

Under Indian Railways' ambitious Project Utkrisht, the South Western Railway zone is upgrading 20 trains and colours of the coaches of these trains are also being changed. Rs 60 lakh is allotted to develop rakes of each train with smart facilities like smooth toilet flush, LED lighting, attractive PVP stickers, braille signage, bio-toilets in every coach and many more. And also, the colour of the coaches will change to yellow and blood red.

So far, the rakes of Hubballi-Varanasi-Hubballi Express train has already been upgraded. Apart from providing the rakes with modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities, stickers of famous Indian monuments such as Taj Mahal, Vidhana Soudha, Delhi Red Fort as well as pictures of other heritage structures will also be displayed in the coaches.