  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Railways passengers, cheer! Rani Chennamma Express is all set for a swanky upgrade!

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 16: The Rani Chennamma Express, which runs between Kolhapur and Bengaluru via Hubballi, will have a smarter and prettier appearance in future. The makeover is getting done at century-old Carriage Repair Workshop in Hubballi itself.

    The train that runs daily between Bengaluru and Kolhapur is the only one in the Bengaluru Railway Division selected under the Centre's upgradation scheme of trains.

    Indian Railways passengers, cheer! Rani Chennamma Express is all set for a swanky upgrade!
    Representational Image

    The 'Rani Chennamma' was nominated for the upgradation by officials in Bengaluru.

    Indian railways ensures safe and hassle free travel

    Under Indian Railways' ambitious Project Utkrisht, the South Western Railway zone is upgrading 20 trains and colours of the coaches of these trains are also being changed. Rs 60 lakh is allotted to develop rakes of each train with smart facilities like smooth toilet flush, LED lighting, attractive PVP stickers, braille signage, bio-toilets in every coach and many more. And also, the colour of the coaches will change to yellow and blood red.

    So far, the rakes of Hubballi-Varanasi-Hubballi Express train has already been upgraded. Apart from providing the rakes with modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities, stickers of famous Indian monuments such as Taj Mahal, Vidhana Soudha, Delhi Red Fort as well as pictures of other heritage structures will also be displayed in the coaches.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru indian railways passengers

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue