Indian Railways is building world's highest rail lines in Ladakh along India-China border

New Delhi, Oct 26: Indian Railways is building world's highest rail lines that will connect Ladakh with New Delhi. The location survey of the first phase is complete. The final location survey is expected to be completed in 30 months after which a detailed project report will be finalised. The national transporter plans to build a strategically-important Bilaspur-Manali- Leh line along the Indo-China border.

Railways has proposed it to be declared a national project. It is the most difficult project undertaken by the railways till date given the terrain over which the tracks have to be laid. And the estimated cost to build this 465 km-line will be Rs 83,360 crore.

Railways has suggested that construction on a 51 kilometre stretch between Upshi in Himachal Pradesh and Phe in Leh should begin immediately.

The rail line will have a highest road point of 5,360 metres above mean sea level that is comparable only to the Qinghai-Tibet Railway Line in China, which is at a height of around 2,000 metres.

The project will include 74 tunnels, 124 major bridges and 396 minor bridges, according to the first phase of the survey.

When the project is completed, trains on Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line would run at a speed of 75 kmph. It will reduce the distance between Delhi to Leh from the present 40 hours to 20 hours.