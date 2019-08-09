  • search
    Indian Railways: How to avail SMS service for reservation, cancellation

    New Delhi, Aug 9: Now Indian Railway passengers need to spend hours in trying to find information related to their train journey. Indian Railway has launched an SMS service which will update the passengers with every information on their rain journey like status of train, confirmation of booking etc.

    Indian Railways: How to avail SMS service for reservation, cancellation

    This project is undertaken by CRIS or The Centre for Railway Information System. CRIS under takes many functions relating to train despatching, freight services, ticketing, control and management of Railways.

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted recently that "SMS service makes train journey more comfortable and enjoyable. Railways SMS service alerts passengers in advance about the charge in their booking status, delay or cancellation of trains."

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on 04 August regarding this new service, "SMS service makes train journey more comfortable and enjoyable. Railways' SMS service alerts passengers in advance about the change in their booking status, delay or cancellation of trains."

    How passengers can avail the SMS service

    A passenger needs to provide his mobile number when he/she is filling the reservation form at ticket booking stage. Those booking e-tickets need to fill the same on IRCTC site.

    The passengers mobile number and PNR are fed into the SMS service system.

    Information shared through the SMS service is as followed:

    Friday, August 9, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
