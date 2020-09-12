Indian Railways flags-off 80 new special trains from today: Check full list here

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Indian Railways will be running as many as 80 more special trains from today (September 12), the booking of which started from September 10.

The announcement was made by the ministry of railways on its official Twitter handle. "Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020," the tweet read. These will be fully reserved trains.

Check full list of trains here:

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020.



According to reports, these trains would be in addition to the existing 30 special Rajdhani type and 200 Special Mail Express trains that are already operating. The Railways have started running these special trains after regular services were suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

It can be seen that passengers can book the tickets of these new special trains through the official website as well as mobile app of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or from the reservation counter at railway stations.

The Indian Railways have made it compulsory for the passengers travelling in these trains to cover their mouth and nose with face masks in the station premises as well as during the journey to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the trains and undergo thermals screening. Only those who do not show any COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to travel in these special trains.