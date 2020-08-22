Indian Railways cancels tender after bid from Chinese joint venture

New Delhi, Aug 22: The railways said on Friday it had cancelled the tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, which was floated last year.

Last month, when the tender was opened, a Chinese joint venture firm had emerged as the only foreign player among the six contenders for the supply of electrical equipment and other items for the 44 train sets of 16 coaches each.

"Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled. Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order," the Railway Ministry said in a tweet.

The national transporter, however, did not specify the reason behind the cancellation of the tender.

Officials said going by the cost of manufacturing the first Train 18, which was launched last year at an expense of ₹100 crore, of which ₹35 crore were for the propulsion system alone, the present tender for 44 such kits would be worth over ₹1,500 crore.