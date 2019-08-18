Indian Railway jobs: 21 RRC jobs under sports quota; How to apply online for these RRC Group C jobs

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 18: Western Railway jobs have been announced and Indian Railway recruitment notification for 21 vacancies under sports quota is out on the official website www.rrc-wr.com. Last date to apply for these sports quota Railway jobs though RRC is September 13. RRC recruitment notification download link for these openings is given below.

Out of these 21 RRC Group C jobs, 5 vacancies are in Level 4/5, and 16 are for Level 2/3. The minimum educational qualification required for Level 4/5 vacancies is graduation, while for Level 2/3 openings it is 12th pass. Salary for Level 4/5 posts would fall under pay matrix Rs 25,500-81100 /29,200-92,300 as per 7th Pay Commission. Salary for Level 2/3 openings would fall under pay matrix Rs 19,900-63,200 / 21,700-69,100 as per 7th Pay Commission. The official RRC recruitment notification for Western Railway job openings can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

Western Railway RRC recruitment notification for 21 sports quota vacancies: Click Here

Direct link to apply for Western Railways sports quota jobs: Click Here

How to apply for Western Railway RRC sports quota jobs:

Visit www.rrc-wr.com .

. Under the section "Sports Recruitment Notifications for 2019", there is clickable link "Click here to view Sports Recruitment Notifications for 2019". Click on this to view/download notification.

Please read the RRC notification in pdf carefully and make sure you are eligible.

In the mentioned in Step-2, there is a "Click here to apply online" link. Click on it to apply online.

link. Click on it to apply online. Register first and create a new login id and password.

Return to page mentioned in Step-4 and log in using new id and password.

Fill up the form

Submit

Take printout of the final acknowledgement.