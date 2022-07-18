Presidential Election 2022 voting live: Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 18: Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour.

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election. The system of secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies.