Indian Oil stops fuel supply to Jet Airways over non payment of dues

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 10: National oil marketer Indian Oil on Thursday stopped fuel Supply to cash-starved Jet Airways for non-payment of dues.

This is the third time that the public sector oil marketing company has cut fuel supply to the airline in the past eight days, which is struggling to keep afloat amid acute liquidity crisis.

On March 4 and 5 also the oil company had cut supplies to Jet and restored only after getting an assurance from the airline management.

IOC's move builds pressure on Jet, which has been teetering for weeks, as the debt-laden airline has yet to receive a $218 million loan from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.