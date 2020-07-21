Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China

New Delhi, July 21: The Indian Navy's P-8I surveillance planes are carrying out frequent sweeps over the Eastern Ladakh sector, the Navy's maritime fighter jets MiG-29K will be deployed in the Northern sector for operations.

The deployment of the naval fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force (IAF) bases is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives for enhancing jointness between the three services and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's call for the possibility of deployment of maritime combat aircraft along the northern or western borders with the Air Force.

The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean region in the wake of the country''s bitter border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Navy is also ramping up its operational cooperation with various friendly naval forces like the US Navy and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force in view of the fast evolving regional security landscape, the officials said.

Navies from the US, India, Australia, Japan and France have been deepening their mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in view of China''s growing attempt to expand military influence in the resource rich region.

Following escalation in tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh, the government put all the three forces on high alert.

The Indian Navy was asked to raise its alert-level in the Indian Ocean Region where Chinese Navy has been making regular forays.