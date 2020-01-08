  • search
    Indian Navy rescues vessel with 13 Indians off Somalia

    New Delhi, Jan 08: INS Sumedha, presently on Anti Piracy Patrol in Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of the dhow Al-Hamid on 06 Jan 20.

    A traditional wooden vessel known as "Dhow", Al-Hamid was detected by an IN Helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia.

    13 Indians rescued

    A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian Citizens.

    Technical assessment

    The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.

    Medical assistance to the stranded

    Meanwhile, the owner of the dhow Al-Hamid has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.

    What is INS 'Sumedha'

    INS 'Sumedha', an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) indigenously designed and built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL), Goa-based defence shipyard for the Indian Navy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
