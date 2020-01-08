Indian Navy rescues vessel with 13 Indians off Somalia

13 Indians rescued

A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian Citizens.

Technical assessment

The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.

Medical assistance to the stranded

Meanwhile, the owner of the dhow Al-Hamid has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.

What is INS 'Sumedha'

INS 'Sumedha', an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) indigenously designed and built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL), Goa-based defence shipyard for the Indian Navy.