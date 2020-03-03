  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Navy postpones 'Milan 2020' naval exercise in wake of coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The Indian Navy on Tuesday postponed a multi-nation mega naval exercise 'Milan 2020' which was scheduled to be held off the coast of Visakhapatnam as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus infection.

    Indian Navy postpones Milan 2020 naval exercise in wake of coronavirus

    The Milan naval exercise was scheduled to be held from March 18-28 and over 40 countries were expected to participate in the exercise.

    The exercise has been postponed taking into consideration the "safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed due to the spread of COVID-19", officials said.

    The Milan 2020 had generated a very enthusiastic response, with Navies around the world having expressed desire to participate, they said, adding the Indian Navy looks forward to schedule the exercise at a later convenient date.

    The Indian Navy would like to wholeheartedly thank the numerous navies from near and far for having accepted invitation to participate in the exercise, as also for the unstinted support provided in the run-up to this event, the officials said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus indian navy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X