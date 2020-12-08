YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 08: The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy observed the 53rd Submarine Day here on Tuesday, an official said.

    Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief of the Western Naval Command, laid a wreath at the memorial of INS Vajrabahu at Naval Dockyard here, a release stated.

    Indian Navy observes 53rd Submarine Day

    Submarine Day is observed to remember and honour submariners who made supreme sacrifice in their service, it was stated.

    Navy Day 2020: PM Modi lauds Indian Navy, says it fearlessly protects coasts

    The Vice Admiral was by accompanied by Rear Admiral V Srinivas, the senior-most submariner presently posted in Mumbai.

    The 53rd Submarine Day commemorates the maiden unfurling of the naval ensign on the erstwhile INS Kalvari at Riga, Latvia, the release said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
    X