Indian Navy observes 53rd Submarine Day

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 08: The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy observed the 53rd Submarine Day here on Tuesday, an official said.

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief of the Western Naval Command, laid a wreath at the memorial of INS Vajrabahu at Naval Dockyard here, a release stated.

Submarine Day is observed to remember and honour submariners who made supreme sacrifice in their service, it was stated.

The Vice Admiral was by accompanied by Rear Admiral V Srinivas, the senior-most submariner presently posted in Mumbai.

The 53rd Submarine Day commemorates the maiden unfurling of the naval ensign on the erstwhile INS Kalvari at Riga, Latvia, the release said.