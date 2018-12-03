Indian Navy committed to curbing piracy in Gulf of Aden: Admiral

New Delhi, Dec 3: Ahead of 47th Navy Day, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said the naval force is committed to curbing piracy in Gulf of Aden.
Admiral Sunil Lanba, "As regards our commitment to thwarting piracy in Gulf of Aden, Navy remains committed to curbing this global menace. Since 2008, 70 Indian naval warships have been deployed, which safely escorted over 3440 ships with over 25,000 mariners on board."
"So far the Indian Navy has thwarted 44 piracy attempts & apprehended 120 pirates, " said Admiral.
Navy Day in India
Navy Day in India is celebrated to commemorate the courageous attack on the Karachi harbor during the Indo-Pakistan war (on 4 December 1971) by the Indian Naval Missile boats as well as to reverence all the martyrs of that war. It is celebrated using a particular theme (like "Safe Seas and Secure Coasts for a strong Nation") of the year for making it more powerful and potent.
Navy personnel rehearse for the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony for the Navy Day celebration at the historical Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday, December 02, 2018 (PTI Photo)
Beating Retreat
Gateway of India
Tattoo Ceremony
Navy personnel display their skills while rehearsing for the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony for the Navy Day celebration at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday, December 02, 2018. PTI Photos