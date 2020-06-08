Indian Navy all set to bring back stranded Indians in Iran

  • search
    New Delhi, June 08: As part of the country's Samudra Setu initiative, the ships of the Indian Navy will bring back stranded Indians in Iran.

    The repatriation of Indians from Bandar Abbas to Porbandar in Gujarat will begin today. The Indian Embassy in Iran is preparing a list of citizens who will be part of this evacuation programme.

    The Indians would be brought back onboard INS Shardul. The Navy has said that the ship has been specifically provisioned for the evacuation operation and the staff will follow social distancing norms.

      Additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks and lifesaving gear is lso present on the ship, the Navy said in a statement.

      Once brought back, the evacuated Indians will be handed over to the respective state authorities. The Indian Naval ships, Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 persons from Sri Lanka and Maldives.

      Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
