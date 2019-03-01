Indian Navy 2019: Apply for 554 Tradesman Mate posts

New Delhi, Mar 1: The India Navy has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 554 Tradesman Mates. The candidate who is looking for Tradesman Mate can apply online on or before 15.03.2019.

The post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group 'C', 'Industrial' at various Commands (application in other forms of mailing will not be accepted). Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the Units under administrative control of respective Commands, however they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval units I formations as per administrative requirement

Education Qualification: 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board/Institutions and Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of Screening Test and Written Examination.

Application fee:

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen/Women : Exempted Fee

Others : Rs. 205/-

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 02.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 15.03.2019