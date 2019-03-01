  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Navy 2019: Apply for 554 Tradesman Mate posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 1: The India Navy has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 554 Tradesman Mates. The candidate who is looking for Tradesman Mate can apply online on or before 15.03.2019.

    Indian Navy 2019: Apply for 554 Tradesman Mate posts

    The post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group 'C', 'Industrial' at various Commands (application in other forms of mailing will not be accepted). Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the Units under administrative control of respective Commands, however they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval units I formations as per administrative requirement

    Education Qualification: 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board/Institutions and Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

    Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

    Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of Screening Test and Written Examination.

    Application fee:

    • SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen/Women : Exempted Fee
    • Others : Rs. 205/-

    Important Dates:

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 02.03.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : 15.03.2019

    Notification: 

    Apply Link: 

    Read more about:

    indian navy jobs defence ministry

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue