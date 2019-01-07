  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian Navy: 102 officers post in executive branch

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 7:  Indian Navy has released notification for the recruitment of 102 officers in Executive Branch [Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)] and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Executive Branch. Aspiring candidates can apply online application from 12th January 2019 and before 1st February 2019.

    Indian Navy: 102 officers post in executive branch
    Indian Navy: 102 officers post in executive branch

    Education Qualification: Candidates who have passed Engineering Degree or are in the final year of Engineering course in any of the undermentioned disciplines from an AICTE recognized educational institute with 60 per cent marks till 5th/7th semester in regular/integrated course respectively.

    Also read: APPSC issues notification for recruitment of 308 lecturers in degree colleges

    Age limit: Born between 02 Jan 1995 & 01 Jul 2000 (both dates inclusive)

    Application Fee: No Application Fee

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Test and SSB Interview.

    Click here for notification

    Read more about:

    indian navy ssc indian armed forces jobs

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue