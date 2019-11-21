  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Naval Academy awarded President’s colours

    By
    |

    Kannur, Nov 21: President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President's Colour, the highest honour that is bestowed upon a military unit, to the Indian Naval Academy.

    In his address at the Ezhimala Naval Academy, the President complimented the commandants, all instructors and officers involved in training for producing multi-faceted officers for Indian Navy.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    Image courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn

    "I am sure that you will never let your country down," the President said.

    Highlighting a number of security challenges -- both the conventional and asymmetric domains-- facing the country today, Kovind said, "The country looks upon you to deliver each and every time whether it is a full-fledged conflict, natural calamity, law and order challenge or our diplomatic mission."

    President Ram Nath Kovind unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Philippines

    Award of the President's Colour to Indian Naval Academy is a recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in training and shaping Indian Naval officers over the last 50 years at three different locations - Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind awarded president of india indian navy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue