Indian Naval Academy awarded President’s colours

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kannur, Nov 21: President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President's Colour, the highest honour that is bestowed upon a military unit, to the Indian Naval Academy.

In his address at the Ezhimala Naval Academy, the President complimented the commandants, all instructors and officers involved in training for producing multi-faceted officers for Indian Navy.

"I am sure that you will never let your country down," the President said.

Highlighting a number of security challenges -- both the conventional and asymmetric domains-- facing the country today, Kovind said, "The country looks upon you to deliver each and every time whether it is a full-fledged conflict, natural calamity, law and order challenge or our diplomatic mission."

Award of the President's Colour to Indian Naval Academy is a recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in training and shaping Indian Naval officers over the last 50 years at three different locations - Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala.