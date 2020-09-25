Indian music has lost one of its melodious voices in passing of S P Balasubrahmanyam: Prez Kovind

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian music has lost one of its melodious voices in the passing of S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was also called 'Singing Moon' by his countless fans, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday, condoling death of the celebrated playback singer.

Balasubrahmanyam, aged 74, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month.

"In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called 'Paadum Nila' or 'Singing Moon' by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the President tweeted.