    New Delhi, Oct 08: The wife of a suspected terror operative from Bhatkal has been deported. Arsala Abeer, 32, the Pakistani wife of Syed Ismail Afaq Lanka who is jail for supplying arms to the Indian Mujahideen was deported after she was handed the cut-off date.

    The Ministry of External Affairs had rejected her visa renewal application in August. The police periodically renewed a two-year visa after she married Afaq in 2006 and settled in Bhatkal.

    Indian Mujahideen operative’s wife deported from Bhatkal to Pakistan
    Indian Mujahideen

    The Union Home Ministry had issued a notice to her in August seeking an explanation of why her visa should not be canceled. The ministry also informed her that in case she does not leave the country of her own volition, she would be deported.

    JeM, Lashkar asked to lie low: Pakistan re-launches Al Umar Mujahideen in Kashmir

    She was then deported to Pakistan on a flight from Mumbai and via Sharjah. The authorities say that her grandparents had migrated to Pakistan during partition.

    It may be recalled that her husband Afaq was apprehended from a flat in Fraser Town in Bengaluru in 2015. The police said during interrogation he had coessed to supplying arms for the Indian Mujahideen. The police also alleged that he had visited Pakistan several times on the pretext of meeting his wife's family. However, he was attending terror training camps the police also said.

    He is alleged to be close to Riyaz Bhatkal and the police say that the arms she had supplied were used in the Chinnaswamy Stadium blast case in April 2010.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
