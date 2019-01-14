Indian mission in Islamabad raises issue of tailing of envoy with Pakistan

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has strongly raised with Pakistan alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy, official sources said.

The Indian mission, in a note verbale, raised with Pakistan Foreign Office the incident of the Indian High Commissioner and his deputy being put under an aggressive watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception on December 4 in Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

Also read: Why Pakistan University will be observing Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day

The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account. The Indian High Commission has requested the Pakistan Foreign Office to take note of these incidents.

Such incidents of aggressive surveillance, violation of privacy and harassment amount to a breach of understanding between the Pakistan Foreign Secretary and the High Commissioner of Indian in March last year, the Indian mission said in the communication to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

PTI