    Indian medical team in Italy to test stranded Indians amidst coronavirus outbreak

    New Delhi, Mar 14: A medical team from India reached Italy to test stranded Indian nationals including students for coronavirus. The Indians will be brought back home after the tests are completed.

    Initially the embassy had requested Italy to arrange for testing of Indian nationals. However Italy expressed its inability as it was already under pressure owing its own health emergency. Hence it was decided to send an Indian medical team so that the stranded Indians could be tested and brought back.

    The team will stay in Italy for the next couple of days and carry out tests. Those who test negative will be able to travel back. Further on their arrival they would be quarantined for 14 days.

    Coronavirus outbreak: 120 Indians from Iran to come back today

    There are around 1.6 lakh Indians who are in Italy. Further around 3,800 students too have been studying at the various universities. For the benefit of the Indians a second helpline number has been added in Rome and a third in Milan. This decision was taken owing to the large number of phone calls. Indian authorities have also been responding to the large number of emails that they have been receiving from Italy. Further advisories are also being issued on the social media and WhatsApp groups.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8:32 [IST]
