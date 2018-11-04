  • search

Indian man wins 10 million Dirhams in UAE Raffle draw

    Dubai, Nov 4: An Indian man has hit a jackpot by winning a whopping USD 2.72 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, a media report said on Sunday.

    Britty Markose, who works as a draughtsman in the capital Abu Dhabi, has said that he was expecting to win the jackpot.

    Image posted on Facebook by Britty Markose
    Image posted on Facebook by Britty Markose

    Markose, who is from Kerala and has been in Dubai since 2004, takes part in the Big Ticket for a couple of years but is not a regular, Gulf News reported.

    "So many are winning (from Kerala) and every time I harbour great expectations. But this time I had a feeling that I will win". He added that this was the fifth time he had purchased a ticket," Markose was quoted as saying by the report.

    "My wife and my two sons are both in Kerala. I still have my loans here and I just made a top-up recently. I have just not decided but clearing off the debts will be my top priority," said Markose.

    Like any expat, he too has loans to repay and a dream house to build. Mr Markose won the dirham 10 million (USD 2.72 million) jackpot and like any expat, he too has loans to repay and a dream house to build, the report said.

    The winners included nine Indians and one Pakistani. The only person to break that total dominance was Pakistan's Waris Ali Sardar Ali, who walked away with the fifth prize of Dh 70,000.

    Last month, another Indian expat Mohammed Kunhi Mayyala, who had purchased ticket at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, won dirham 7 million.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 18:23 [IST]
