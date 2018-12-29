  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian man overwhelmed by Pak cab driver’s gesture; social media showers blessings

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 29: It's not that many Indians prefer to make Pakistan a travelling destination for the general picture about that country in our mindset is a negative one. But here is a man called Prabhdeep Singh who decided to visit Pakistan and returned with such a heart-touching experience that he will treasure it for the rest of his life.

    Indian man overwhelmed by Pak cab driver’s gesture; social media showers blessings

    Singh recently went to Lahore to attend a friend's wedding and there he was received with overwhelming love and hospitality. However, if that was still a gesture of love from known people, Singh had a bigger surprise in store for him. On his return, the Indian took an Uber and to his pleasant surprise, he saw the driver named Ahmed not only greeting him warmly but also refusing to take any money from it while giving him a ride till the Wagah Border just because he is an India and a guest in Pakistan! The story has touched several hearts on both sides of the border after Singh revealed about his experience on social media.

    Singh, an entrepreneur of private ambulance services company in Hyderabad, said he has taken Uber in five continents but his best experience of all came in Pakistan. His tweet was accompanied with a photo of himself and the Pakistani driver standing in front of the cab and a Pakistani flag. He also tagged Uber Pakistan in his tweet.

    Talking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he did not expect such an overwhelming. "To be honest, I just shared it to let Uber Pakistan know about Ahmed's hospitability. It was meant to appreciate him for his warmth and kindness and making the trip more special than it was already. I'm glad to see such positive feedback from people on both sides," he said in a telephonic talk.

    Uber Pakistan also chipped in by deciding to hold a felicitation ceremony in Ahmed's honour for promoting harmony between the two neighbouring countries that have shared a sour relation since their birth in 1947. GM of Pakistan Uber Safee Khan called it an "amazing story". Uber India also thanked both Ahmed and Singh for serving as a bridge.

    Here are some of the reactions that poured on to Singh's fabulous experience from both sides of the border:

    Read more about:

    pakistan uber border harmony social media

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue