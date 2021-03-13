Indian girl abducted in Bangladesh rescued

YouTube
    Kolkata, Mar 13: A 16-year-old girl who was abducted from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and taken to Bangladesh has returned to her family, thanks to coordinated efforts by the border guards of the two countries, a BSF official said on Friday.

    The girl, a resident of a village close to the international border, was taken to the neighbouring country by a Bangladeshi man on March 7, Border Security Force 112 Batallion Commandant Arun Kumar said.

    The battalion is deployed at the Hakimpur border outpost.

    The news of her abduction reached the BOP and Kumar established contact with his counterpart in the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on the other side of the border.

    He shared information about her with the BGB official and requested him to rescue the girl.

    Constant liaison with the BGB and joint efforts of border guards of both the country's ensured the safe return of the girl who was handed over to her family on Thursday, Kumar said.

    However, what happened to the accused man is not known.

    Read more about:

    bangladesh west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
