Indian forward posts at Rajouri targeted by Pak

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Srinagar, Dec 24: Pakistani troops Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The firing and shelling from across the border started in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of Noushera sector around 9.30 am, a police officer said.

Army personnel guarding the LoC retaliated and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officer said.

SSP Rajouri, Yougal Manhas: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district today morning. Shelling is continuing, our forces are retaliating appropriately. The schools in the area have been closed for today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KhSEdbE3si — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018