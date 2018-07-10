  • search

Indian firm's role in Thailand cave rescue

Posted By: PTI
    Pune, July 10: Experts from a Pune-headquartered firm gave technical support in the operations to rescue a football team trapped inside a cave system in Thailand, the company said on Tuesday.

    File photo
    File photo

    After the Indian Embassy recommended to the Thai authorities that they could use Kirlosker Brothers' Limited's (KBL) expertise in "dewatering", the company sent teams from its offices in India, Thailand and the United Kingdom to the site, it said.

    Its experts were on site at the cave in Tham Luang since July 5 and offered "technical know-how and advice on dewatering and pumps involved in the rescue operation," said a KBL release.

    The KBL had also offered to provide four specialised high capacity Autoprime dewatering pumps, which were kept ready at Kirloskarvadi plant in Maharashtra to be airlifted to Thailand, it said.

    The final five members of the young football team were rescued from the flooded Thai cave today after spending 18 harrowing days trapped deep inside.

    A total of 12 children, aged from 11 to 16, and their coach, ventured into the Tham Luang cave in mountainous northern Thailand on June 23 after football practice and got trapped when heavy rains caused flooding.

    PTI

